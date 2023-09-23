AURORA, Colo (KDVR) — Aurora police are searching for the rightful owner of a lost wedding ring set.

The pair of rings were turned in to officers at the Town Center of Aurora Mall earlier this week.

“In my entire career here, this is the first time anything of this value has ever been turned into me,” officer Michelle Hanley said.

She said one ring has a single round diamond and the other is an anniversary band with five diamonds.

“I actually lost a single solitaire out of my wedding band, so I know the feeling. It’s sickening. It’s absolutely sickening, so that’s why I think it’s so important to make sure we get this back,” Hanley said.

The Aurora Police Department said one of the rings features a special engraving which the person would need to know to prove ownership.

“It’s amazing that it was turned in and it’s hopefully going to be an amazing story when we find out who the owner is,” Hanley said.

She said APD plans to hold the rings for 90 days and if they’re not claimed, the rings could go to auction.

The rightful owner can recover the rings by emailing her at mhanley@auroragov.org and referencing case number 23-188944 in the subject line.