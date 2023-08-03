Editor’s note: There has been a discrepancy on Greda’s last name, CBI reports that her name is Greda Machuga while Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says her name is Greta Muchuga.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The search is on for a missing woman after Jefferson County authorities issued a senior alert.

Greda Machuga, 73, left her house near Simms Street and West 107th Avenue in Westminster at 4 p.m. Wednesday and never returned home.

Machuga is described as:

5 feet, 4 inches tall

Weighs 125 lbs,

Has green eyes and brown hair

Machuga was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and an unknown color T-shirt.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Machuga has some cognitive impairment and gets lost and confused easily. She does not have a cell phone, and her family is concerned for her safety.

Authorities said her car was potentially spotted at 120th and Sheridan and possibly in Boulder Wednesday night. She is driving a 2009 silver Lexus RX350 SUV with CO license plate 285-DFU.

The sheriff’s office said Machuga is known to visit the King Soopers at 100th and Wadsworth Parkway.

If you have any information on where she may be, officials ask you to call dispatch at 303-271-0211 or 911.