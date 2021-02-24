Police searching for machete-wielding man who threatened multiple people in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder police are searching for a suspect who has allegedly threatened people with a machete.

Police have received at least two reports of the suspect in the past 48 hours.

Both incidents happened near downtown Boulder, according to police.

The first incident happened on Monday night on Spruce Street. A man came out of his house and spotted the suspect in the bushes. The suspect pulled out a machete from his backpack and threatened the man before getting away, Boulder police said.

The other incident happened Tuesday evening around 5 p.m. on Grove Court. People at the home said they discovered the suspect trying to burglarize their home. Police said the suspect pulled out a machete before riding off on a bicycle.

The suspect is described as:

5 feet 10 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall

About 160 pounds

A white man in his 30s

A short, balding buzz cut

A short black beard about an inch long

Victims said the suspect was wearing a black hat, black face mask, black ski coat and smelled like smoke, according to police.

If you see suspect, police said not to approach him and to call 911.