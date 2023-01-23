DENVER (KDVR) — Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on Interstate 25 that caused serious injuries on Jan. 21.
According to the Denver Police Department, an unknown model black Nissan sedan was traveling northbound on I-25 and struck a silver truck traveling northbound near the Park Avenue West exit just after 2 a.m.
The truck then hit the concrete center barrier and a victim was seriously injured, police said.
Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.