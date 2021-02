JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities are searching for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in Jefferson County on Thursday evening.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the hit-and-run was reported at 8:19 p.m. at Highway 72 (also known as Coal Creek Canyon Road) and Candelas Parkway.

The pedestrian got pinned under the driver’s vehicle and died at the scene.

CSP says the driver ran away. A search is ongoing.

Highway 72 is closed between Candelas Parkway and Indiana Street.