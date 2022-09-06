ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol said a driver stayed at the scene after a deadly pedestrian crash but then took off before troopers could get his information.

The incident happened on Aug. 31 just before 6 a.m. at West 72nd Avenue and Pecos Street. CSP said one of the drivers involved initially remained at the site of the crash but then left without giving his information or explaining what his involvement was in the crash.

CSP said invesitgators are looking to get information from the driver but are “not seeking charges” against him.

A nearby Circle K gas station surveillance system captured the driver and his vehicle on video around the time of the crash.

Police are looking for what is believed to be a dark-colored Chevrolet Suburban, GMC Yukon or similar SUV with a lift, after-market wheels and dark tint. The driver is described by CSP as a Black man with short hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CSP Dispatch Center at 303-239-4501 and reference case: 1D222814.