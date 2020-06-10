Watch
FOX31 News at 11:00

Police searching for driver in deadly Aurora hit and run crash

Local

by: Keely Sugden

Posted: / Updated:

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department (APD) responded to a serious accident at Sixth Avenue and North Peoria Street Tuesday night.

Officers found an adult male pedestrian who had been struck by an blue 4-door sedan. The vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.

The pedestrian was transported to University of Colorado Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A witness on scene was able to get a description of the vehicle and driver.

The victim’s name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories