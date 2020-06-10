Police searching for driver in deadly Aurora hit and run crash

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department (APD) responded to a serious accident at Sixth Avenue and North Peoria Street Tuesday night.

Officers found an adult male pedestrian who had been struck by an blue 4-door sedan. The vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.

The pedestrian was transported to University of Colorado Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A witness on scene was able to get a description of the vehicle and driver.

The victim’s name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.