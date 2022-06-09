GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – Two visitors of downtown Greeley quickly became the victims of a knife-wielding assailant late Wednesday evening and now the authorities could use your help locating the suspect.

At roughly 10:36 p.m. on June 8, a woman in her 20s was being harassed at the park near the intersection of 10th Street and 9th Avenue, where she was being accompanied by a 29-year-old man. According to Greeley PD, the suspect is Luis Mendez-Mayorga, who is 27-years-old.

According to the two victims, the woman was the target of extensive “cat-calling” from Mendez-Mayorga. That’s when the man she was walking with attempted to suppress the situation.

Instead of letting the situation subside, Mendez-Mayorga proceeded to stab both victims before fleeing from the scene. Both victims were fortunately treated and released from the scene without needing a trip to a hospital.

The Greeley Police Department has since obtained an arrest warrant for Mendez-Mayorga, who allegedly stabbed two people and is now wanted on two counts of 2nd Degree Assault and two counts of Felony Menacing.

Again, Mendez-Mayorga is still at large after last being seen in the downtown Greeley area and, according to Greeley PD, should be presumed to be both armed and dangerous.

If you have any information that could help the police get this case solved with the suspect safely behind bars, please reach out to the Greely Police Department by calling 970-350-9605.