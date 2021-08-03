Police searching for dog that bit child in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Lakewood Police Department is searching for a man and a dog after a dog bit a child inside the Sunshine laundromat.
The incident happened on July 28 at 145 South Sheridan Boulevard.
Police said a man and dog were inside the laundromat when the dog bit a child that was walking by. The child was injured but police have not released how severe the injuries were.
If you have any information about the male or recognize the plate and vehicle please call Lakewood Animal Control at 303-980-7300, case number LK21-027838.