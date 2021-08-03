Police searching for dog that bit child in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Lakewood Police Department is searching for a man and a dog after a dog bit a child inside the Sunshine laundromat.

The incident happened on July 28 at 145 South Sheridan Boulevard.

Police said a man and dog were inside the laundromat when the dog bit a child that was walking by. The child was injured but police have not released how severe the injuries were.

Credit: Lakewood Police Department



If you have any information about the male or recognize the plate and vehicle please call Lakewood Animal Control at 303-980-7300, case number LK21-027838.