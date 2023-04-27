Car believed to be involved in deadly Aurora party shooting from Jan. 30, 2022 (Photo credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are looking for a vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly shooting from January of last year.

A dark gray, possibly Mercedes C Class stopped in front of the home on Jan. 30, 2022, and an undisclosed number of people got out of the vehicle and shot at the residence, police said.

Two people inside the house located in the 1500 block of Dallas Street were hit by gunfire and one man died, the Aurora Police Department reported after the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information on the vehicle or anyone who was at the party to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.