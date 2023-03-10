DENVER (KDVR) — Police are searching for a criminal mischief/bias-motivated suspect who committed crimes between Feb. 12 and 13.

The Denver Police Department said the suspect wrote hate speech on several doors and emergency phone boxes in the 2500 block of North Wewatta Way, 2200 block of Market Street and 1100 block of East Colfax Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white male, 30-40 years of age, with a beard and glasses.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.