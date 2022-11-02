BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are asking people to avoid the 1600 block of Bridge Street in Brighton while they actively investigate a bank robbery.

According to the Brighton Police Department, there is a large police presence near the 1600 block of Bridge Street. The area is southeast of Veterans Park.

Officers are actively investigating a bank robbery and searching for the suspect.

BPD described the suspect as:

5-foot-7-inch tall man

Hispanic

Has face piercing, face tattoo and a goatee

Seen wearing a black hat that says “719” and jeans

BPD said nearby schools were placed on a secure hold as a precautionary measure but after clearing the area, the hold was lifted at 1:30 p.m. Officers urge everyone to avoid the area while they investigate.

If you spot the suspect, please call 911 immediately.