BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are asking people to avoid the 1600 block of Bridge Street in Brighton while they actively investigate a bank robbery.
According to the Brighton Police Department, there is a large police presence near the 1600 block of Bridge Street. The area is southeast of Veterans Park.
Officers are actively investigating a bank robbery and searching for the suspect.
BPD described the suspect as:
- 5-foot-7-inch tall man
- Hispanic
- Has face piercing, face tattoo and a goatee
- Seen wearing a black hat that says “719” and jeans
BPD said nearby schools were placed on a secure hold as a precautionary measure but after clearing the area, the hold was lifted at 1:30 p.m. Officers urge everyone to avoid the area while they investigate.
If you spot the suspect, please call 911 immediately.