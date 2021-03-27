Police searching for Aurora liquor store robbery suspect

A suspect is seen robbing a liquor store in Aurora, Colo., on March 1, 2021. Credit: Aurora Police Department

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect seen on a security camera robbing a liquor store.

Police released images of a male who walked into Nine Mile Liquors at 12101 E. Dartmouth on March 1. The suspect was armed with a black/silver gun and robbed the store.

The suspect is described as a white male, 20 to 30 years old, wearing green/blue gloves.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, you are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.