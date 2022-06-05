WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are involved in a manhunt for at least one robbery suspect that fled after a vehicle chase Sunday night.

The Westminster Police Department said a robbery took place in the area of 148th Avenue and Huron Street. Officers chased the suspect’s vehicle to the area of West 90th Avenue and Utica Street where the suspect left the vehicle and fled.

FOX31 is at the scene and said there is a heavy number of officers in the area in this active search.

WPD said a shelter-in-place was sent to residents in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.