HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) – Douglas County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a FirstBank of Littleton at 9409 S. University in Highlands Ranch on Monday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter the suspect is a male wearing construction-type clothing. He left on foot from the bank, and it’s unknown which direction he went.

Police say if you see this suspect, call 911.

Deputies are on scene of a robbery that occurred at First Bank of Littleton in @highlands_ranch (4909 S. University) Suspect is male wearing construction type clothing (pictured). Suspect left on foot unknown direction of travel from the bank. If seen please call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/S1R3jWRJoO — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) March 1, 2021