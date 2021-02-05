Police searching for armed robbery suspect in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a gas station at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

At 3:20 a.m., police were called to the PDQ at 5200 Manhattan Circle after a man robbed the store at gunpoint and drove away.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-20s, approximately 5 feet, 4 inches to 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, a hat with ear flaps, and a black mask with white teeth on the front. Officials report the vehicle he drove is possibly a 2013 to 2015 Hyundai Veloster.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is asked to call Detective Greer at 303-441-4322 reference case 21-01060. Anyone with information wanting to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com