Police searching for armed man in Conifer area who ‘may be a danger to himself’

CONIFER, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities are searching for a man in the Conifer area who may be a danger to himself.

About 11:40 a.m. Saturday, the Aurora Police Department said 24-year-old Ryan (no last name provided) left the 7600 block of Winnipeg Court around 7:50 a.m. Friday.

He left in a maroon Chevrolet Silverado with Colorado license plates RFQ040.

APD said Ryan is armed with a gun and believed to be in the Conifer area.

“He may be a danger to himself,” APD said.

Ryan is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a gray shirt and black shoes.

Police said anyone who sees Ryan should not approach him and instead call 911.