Armed and dangerous person of interest in Aurora homicide also wanted for attempted homicide in Elizabeth

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Aurora Police said a person of interest in a deadly shooting in the Willow Park neighborhood, believed to be “armed and dangerous,” also has a nationwide warrant for an attempted homicide in Elizabeth.

Thirty-nine-year-old Ryan Scott Avery and the female victim of a shooting that occurred at 1620 South Granby Street, were known to each other, police said. The victim was found deceased with an apparent gunshot wound on Sunday morning.

Avery’s outstanding arrest warrant was issued for an attempted homicide in Elizabeth on Saturday. Police believe he was in Limon on Saturday night.

Avery is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be in a four-door, 2008 silver Lexus IS with Colorado license plate BIX-360.

Below are images of the actual vehicle he is believed to be in:



Credit: Aurora Police Department

Police ask anyone who sees him not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.