Police are searching for two homicide suspects and a shelter-in-place was issued around 3636 S. Depew St. (Photo credit: KDVR)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are searching for two suspects allegedly involved in a deadly shooting and a shelter-in-place has been issued for the area.

Officers are on scene at 3636 S. Depew St. investigating a homicide after they responded to a report of a gunshot wound and said the homicide occurred around 10 a.m.

The suspects are described as Hispanic males in their late teens to early 20s, both between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a thin build. One suspect is wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. The other suspect is wearing a red/green short sleeve shirt and tan shorts.

Residents that live between S. Harlan Street and Sheridan Boulevard, and Hampden Avenue and Lehigh Avenue are being told to stay inside, lock doors and windows.

Call 911 immediately if you see any suspicious persons/activity in the area, police said.