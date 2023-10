DENVER (KDVR) — A Medina Alert was issued for a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian early Sunday morning, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The crash happened in the 6700 block of Leetsdale Drive around 3 a.m. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries.

The vehicle was described as a 2005 white Ford Explorer with Colorado license plate CJKK91.

CBI urges anyone who sees the vehicle to call 911 or the Denver Police at 720-913-2012.