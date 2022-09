AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a woman was shot and wounded in Aurora on Saturday evening.

Officers were looking for a red SUV in the crime, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The shooting was reported near Peoria Street and Montview Boulevard, the police department tweeted just before 6:30 p.m.

Officers responded and applied a tourniquet on the woman, who suffered non-life-threatening wounds, police said.

The investigation was ongoing.