Police search for suspect who threw Northglenn officer to the ground with vehicle

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Northglenn Police Department is searching for a suspect who threw an officer to the ground while trying to elude police.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 10700 block of Acoma St. Police received reports of two suspicious men in a truck with a possible weapon.

When officers arrived on scene, they tried to speak with the man in the driver seat of the truck.

Police said the driver refused to comply with officers’ requests. When officers attempted to remove the driver from the vehicle, police said the driver accelerated from the parked position, throwing the officer to the ground.

The officer was taken to the hospital and released, NPD said.

Police tried to stop the suspect vehicle but were unsuccessful. The truck is described as a blue Ford F-150.

If you have any information about what happened, contact Detective Jean Mahan at 303-450-8868.