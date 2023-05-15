DENVER (KDVR) — The Lakewood Police Department is asking for help to track down a group of four suspects they said have stolen $12,535.40 from TJ Maxx and Marshalls stores in the Denver metro area.

The thefts started April 4, and the last one reported was on May 2. So far, there have been 8 incidents in stores across the metro:

Lakewood – 4 thefts, total loss of $4,909.04

Denver – 1 theft, total loss of $2,329.62

Aurora – 1 theft, total loss of $2,292.45

Centennial – 1 theft, total loss of $2,209.46

Greenwood Village – 1 theft, total loss of $794.83

According to Lakewood, the thieves often fill up laundry baskets or large bags to conceal items and carry them out of the store.

The vehicle associated with the thefts is a dark blue newer-model Chevrolet Malibu with an unknown temporary tag.

The first suspect was described by Lakewood PD as a white or Hispanic female with blonde curly hair and glasses. She has chest and forearm tattoos.

The second suspect is a white or Hispanic female with brown or dyed red/purple hair. She has tattoos on her chest, neck and forearms.

The third suspect is a Black or Hispanic male with short black hair, brown eyes and forearm tattoos.

The fourth suspect is a white or Hispanic female with dark brown or black hair and glasses.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Monn at 303-987-7243 and reference CR LK23-801228.