Police search for owner of dog that bit boy in laundromat

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A Lakewood mother is searching for the owner of a dog that attacked her 7-year-old son at a laundromat.

Tanisha Hutton told FOX31 her son, Romeo, was walking up to a candy machine inside the Sunshine Laundromat when he encountered a man with a dog. The dog jumped up and bit Romeo on the leg.

7-year-old Romeo was sent to the E.R. when the bite became infected.

The owner drove off without leaving contact information as Tanisha was on the phone with 911.

“To me it’s traumatizing,” Hutton said. “We spent three days in the hospital due to an infection in the bite.”

A Lakewood mother is searching for the owner of a dog that attacked her 7-year-old son while inside a laundromat. Police are looking for him too. Full story and PHOTOS of the wanted dog owner tonight at 5:30 on @KDVR pic.twitter.com/5Rl7XFAN1y — Aimee Lewis (@aimee_lewisTV) August 4, 2021

“He put his back against the washers to avoid the dog and turned. As soon as he turned to walk normal, the dog reached out and bit him,” Hutton said. “He didn’t apologize. You could tell he was ready to leave right away.”

Romeo’s mother snapped a photo of the owner and the dog before he quickly left the laundromat.

Police are looking for this man last seen at the Sunshine Laundromat in Lakewood



“My son needs justice. I’m not worried about money, this man needs to be charged, the dog needs to be taken care of,” Hutton said. “We need to know if he had his shots, because my son got an infection.”

Hutton said Lakewood police are waiting until Friday for the man to come forward before putting a warrant out for his arrest.

Police encourage you to call them if you recognize this man.