DENVER (KDVR) — Officers in Grand County are looking for a missing Florida woman who has not been heard from in at least 14 days.

Svetlana Ustimenko is considered a missing and endangered woman. She is in her mid-50s and is originally from Florida.

Grand County Sheriff’s officers and a United States Forest Service law enforcement officer located a parked rental car at the Deadhorse Trailhead on July 30. The trail is near the Town of Fraser in the Arapahoe National Forest.

Deputies said the vehicle appeared to have been parked there for an extended period of time with no signs of recent activity.

The car is described as a white 2022 Nissan Sentra with Louisiana license plates.

Police in Grand County located this rental car at the Deadhorse Trailhead but have not found the Florida woman who rented it. (Grand County Sheriff’s Office)

Following an investigation, deputies discovered the car was scheduled to be returned to the rental company on Aug. 10. After Aug. 10 passed, deputies went back to the trailhead and found the car parked in the same spot untouched.

Deputies discovered the car was rented by Ustimenko. Grand County Sheriff’s Office spoke with her family and determined she was considered missing and endangered.

On Aug. 11, officers began searching the area around where the rental car was located. They continued their searches on Aug. 12-13. Even with the use of rescue dogs, drones and multiple teams on foot, Ustimenko has not been located.

The Deadhorse Trailhead is commonly used by bikers and hikers, according to Grand County. So, the office is asking anyone who may have seen, talked to, or possibly given a ride to Ustimenko to call the nonemergency phone number for dispatch at 970-725-3311.