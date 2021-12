FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Fort Collins Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing at-risk adult.

David Cloer was last seen in the 3100 block of Boone Street earlier this week. He is believed to be on foot.

He is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 175 pounds, with blue eyes, and gray hair and a handlebar mustache. Cloer has cognitive and medical issues and his speech may be unclear.

Contact Fort Collins police with any information at 970-221-6540 or call 911.

