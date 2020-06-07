Police search for missing and endangered juvenile out of El Paso County.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 16-year-old Elizabeth “Lizzy” McPherson, who was reported missing on Thursday.

McPherson has special needs, and often wanders from home. However, it is usually only for a few hours.

She has been known to tell people she is homeless and is quick to befriend individuals.

McPherson was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Greyhound bus station on Weber Street in Colorado Springs. She was carrying a camouflage backpack.

Authorities say they are unaware if she boarded a bus, however, if she did, it is believed she may be headed to Texas.

McPherson is approximately 4’11″ tall and weighs 84 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information of her whereabouts or has seen her, please contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666.