Police search for man accused of inappropriately touching himself while following 2 kids at Goodwill

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man who touched himself inappropriately while following two children at a Goodwill store.

The incident happened on Aug. 18 at 4:47 p.m. at 15509 East Iliff Ave.

Police said the man was confronted and ran out of the store. He got into a white Chevrolet Silverado with yellow license plates.

Those who recognize the man are asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. Tips can be made anonymously. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.