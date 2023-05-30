BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are searching for a suspect who was allegedly involved in a car crash in the Willow Run neighborhood near Broomfield.

Broomfield Police are warning residents in the Willow Run neighborhood, which is just east of Willow Park, about police activity in the area.

BPD said a man was allegedly involved in a car crash with another vehicle at Zuni and 128th and then ran from the scene.

Police are now looking for that suspect. He is described as

White or Hispanic man

In his 20s

Has black curly hair

Wearing tan pants and white tank top

According to BPD, officers set up a perimeter that included one home and searched the area with the help of a K-9 unit, but have not been able to locate the suspect. Officers are continuing to investigate and are reviewing surveillance footage.

If you see anyone matching this description, you are urged to call 911 immediately. Everyone else is asked to avoid the area while police search.