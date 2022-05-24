AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) –The Aurora Police Department is investigating an attempted abduction that happened on May 18.

The incident was reported around 6:25 p.m. near CentrePoint Park at 16299 E. Exposition Dr.

Police said a Black man tried talking to two 12-year-old girls at the park. When the girls ran away, he started chasing them. He grabbed one of the girls in a bear hug. At that point, two witnesses, described as heroes, intervened.

Police said the suspect is described as the following:

Black man

Short Black hair

Wearing a white sweatshirt, Black baggy sweatpants, Black shoes, and Black work gloves with orange stripes

Police are also trying to locate the witnesses. The first witness is described as:

White woman

30-40 years old

Walking a brown and white dog

The second witness is described as:

White man with an oxygen tank

APD said detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children need to speak with the two witnesses. If you or someone you know are these anonymous heroes, please contact Detective C. Roberts at 303-739-6109. If you would like to say anonymous, you can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a reward.