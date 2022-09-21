AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said they were searching for the driver of a pickup truck who crashed into a woman and fled the scene.

The woman was suffering life-threatening injuries, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The crash happened was reported at 8:52 p.m. Wednesday on Chambers Road, north of 12th Avenue, police said. The driver of an older model, white pickup truck fled north on Chambers.

Police encouraged anyone with information or dash camera video of the incident to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.