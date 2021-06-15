Police search for driver responsible for hitting and killing pedestrian in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is searching for the driver responsible for hitting and killing a pedestrian on Monday night.

It happened near Tremont Place and Park Avenue around 9:12 p.m. Police said they believe a white vehicle, possibly a minivan, hit a female pedestrian while traveling northwest on Park Avenue West. The vehicle continued onto I-25 without stopping, according to police.

Police said a woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead.

Investigators are working to develop suspect information as this is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.