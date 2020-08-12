One killed, 3 injured in Brighton machete attack; suspect in custody

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was killed and three others were injured Tuesday night in an attack involving a machete, Brighton police said.
The incident occurred at a home in the 2400 block of Cherry Circle, which is near the intersection of East Bromley Lane and South 27th Avenue.
A neighbor says she heard lots of screaming coming from the house around 10 p.m.
According to Brighton’s acting police chief, the person who was killed is a female. She died at the scene.
The three people who were injured — two males and one female — were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
The victims’ names and ages have not yet been released.
The suspect, a male, was taken into custody.
Police said there is no threat to the public.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.