One killed, 3 injured in Brighton machete attack; suspect in custody

Scene of an alleged assault in Brighton on Aug. 11, 2020

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was killed and three others were injured Tuesday night in an attack involving a machete, Brighton police said.

The incident occurred at a home in the 2400 block of Cherry Circle, which is near the intersection of East Bromley Lane and South 27th Avenue.

A neighbor says she heard lots of screaming coming from the house around 10 p.m.

According to Brighton’s acting police chief, the person who was killed is a female. She died at the scene.

The three people who were injured — two males and one female — were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The victims’ names and ages have not yet been released.

The suspect, a male, was taken into custody.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

We are on I-76 just SW of Hudson. Intial reports of a machete attack suspect apprehended here. Suspect car is on railroad track— holding up train traffic. @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/M3kxcicPRY — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) August 12, 2020

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.