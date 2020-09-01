Police release sketch of man who attacked 87-year-old in North Denver

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police have released a sketch of a man they say attacked 87-year-old near North Uvalda Street and East Randolph Place in North Denver on Aug. 18 around 8:15 p.m.

Police sketch of suspect in assault on 87-year-old victim

The attacker is described as possibly Hispanic, in his 20s, medium to heavy build wearing a T-shirt and gray shorts.

He was last seen taking off on a bicycle after attacking the victim, who suffered serious injuries but survived the attack.

To be eligible for the reward of up to $5,0000 and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers (720) 913-STOP, (720) 913-7867.