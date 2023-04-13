DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Denver asked for the public’s help identifying the suspect who tackled Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger during a game Monday at Coors Field.
Police say the person who was performing as Dinger was injured. The suspect is wanted for Simple Assault, police said.
A video shot from the stands shows Dinger dancing on the dugout with its back to the crowd when the person in the stands jumps up and tackles the dinosaur.
Police released a photo of the suspect Thursday evening and asked that anyone with information contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720)-913-7867.
People with information can remain anonymous and potentially earn a reward of up to $2,000.