DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Denver asked for the public’s help identifying the suspect who tackled Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger during a game Monday at Coors Field.

Police say the person who was performing as Dinger was injured. The suspect is wanted for Simple Assault, police said.

A video shot from the stands shows Dinger dancing on the dugout with its back to the crowd when the person in the stands jumps up and tackles the dinosaur.

Denver police released this photo of the person they say is the suspect in the assault of the person working as Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger during a game at Coors Field on Monday, April 10, 2023. (Photo: Denver Police Department)

Police released a photo of the suspect Thursday evening and asked that anyone with information contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720)-913-7867.

People with information can remain anonymous and potentially earn a reward of up to $2,000.