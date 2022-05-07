DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police have released details on the suspect arrested for Friday’s shooting on Broadway that killed a man and left a woman injured. Both victims are believed to have been customers at an Enterprise Rent-A-Car location.

Derron Harris, 30, is being investigated for first-degree murder, police said Saturday. The district attorney’s office will determine charges in the case.

Additionally, police said the person of interest, along with the car they were looking for, have been located. Police said the woman is not facing charges.

The victims were both taken to the hospital Friday, where the man died and the woman was in critical condition. They have not been identified.

Scene of shooting on Broadway (Photo credit: KDVR)

Footage taken by a witness shortly after shooting, obtained by FOX31, showed a man running from the scene down the sidewalk. Police shut down traffic on a portion of Broadway for several hours on Friday, apprehending the suspect and investigating the scene.