DENVER (KDVR) — The Problem Solvers are learning more about the circumstances surrounding a deadly Denver triple shooting after a police affidavit was released Tuesday.

The shooting left three family members dead, including a 4-year-old boy, at the East Range Crossings apartment complex in far northeast Denver. Police announced they arrested Elijah Hood Monday, who faces three counts of 1st-degree murder.

According to the arrest affidavit, the person who called 911 said she was dropped off for a celebration when she found all three victims dead in the apartment.

When detectives arrived on the scene, they reported all three victims had multiple gunshot wounds, and multiple cartridge casings were found in the entryway, kitchen and living room, just beyond the front door, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, police observed no signs of forced entry and believed the shooting started in the apartment.

Multiple people left tips with Metro Denver Crimestoppers and anonymous tips to the Denver Police Department, pointing to Hood as a suspect in this case. Hood is one of the victim’s nephews.

When investigators went through one of the victim’s text messages, they found a back and forth with a contact named “EJ” on her phone. “EJ” is believed to be Hood’s nickname, considering his middle name is Ja’quez.

Hood texted the victim on April 26 at 2:14 p.m. that he was not feeling well after he had smoked “too much weed” and would not make it over to the celebration. The bodies were found just before 6:00 p.m. that day.

Hood will be advised on charges Tuesday. You can read the redacted affidavit below.

This story will be updated as more information from the court becomes available.