ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A police pursuit ended in a fatal crash Friday morning, leaving two people dead just east of Elizabeth.

The crash happened at CO-86 and County Road 21. An emergency call was placed to Colorado State Patrol at 8:54 a.m.

This is a developing story. Details will be reported as they are received.