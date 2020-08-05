Police, protesters gather at Denver’s Morey Middle School homeless encampment

DENVER (KDVR) – A group of protesters has gathered outside Denver’s Morey Middle School where cleanup at a homeless encampment has been underway all week.

The encampment was initially supposed to be moved before teachers returned to school, but because the start date has been pushed back people are still living on the sidewalks surrounding the building.

Around 10:30 a.m., police arrived on the scene with plastic shields and what appear to be pepper ball guns.

Last month, a homeless sweep was conducted at Veterans Park near the Colorado capitol building. Those who had been living in the park were forced to leave, any belongings left behind were thrown away.

So far the same action has not taken place at Morey Middle School, but homeless advocates worry it is imminent.

During this week’s cleanup some of the people living outside Morey have moved on, but many remain.