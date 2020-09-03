Police: Parenting argument led to shooting of Loveland mother

Tiera Marie Kelly is accused of shooting her neighbor during an argument over parenting. This mugshot is from 2018. (Credit: Loveland police)

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) – An argument in Loveland turned violent, police say, when one of the women involved shot the other.

Investigators say 36-year-old Tiera Marie Kelly shot a 24-year-old woman on Aug. 30 after arguing over how the victim was raising her 4-year-old child.

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. at 1208 E. 6th St.

The victim was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds that were initially considered life threatening, but her condition has since been upgraded to stable.

Kelly is charged with attempted 1st degree murder.