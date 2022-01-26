Arvada Police: Officers wound carjacking suspect in shootout

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Arvada Police said officers shot someone accused of firing a gun, stealing a vehicle and exchanging gunfire with police.

The Arvada Police Department confirmed the shooting about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

In a tweet, police said the suspect “stole a vehicle after firing a gun” in the 6400 block of Sheridan Boulevard. “Officers on scene pursued the car, terminating the chase. The suspect fired shots at officers who returned gun fire,” the tweet stated.

The suspect’s condition was unknown just before 11 p.m. No officers were reported hurt.