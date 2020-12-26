Police: One injured in southwest Denver stabbing

A Denver Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — A male was hospitalized after he was stabbed in southwest Denver, police said Saturday morning.

The stabbing occurred near the intersection of West Florida Avenue and South Federal Boulevard.

According to the Denver Police Department, a female stabbed the male in the street.

Police have not said whether the female is in custody.

The male’s condition, age and name have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.