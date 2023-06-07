DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver police officer and a suspect were both shot and wounded on Wednesday night.

It happened near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Forest Street, according to the Denver Police Department. They characterized it as an “officer-involved shooting,” indicating police opened fire during the incident.

The officer’s injuries were not life-threatening, but the suspect was in critical condition, police said. Both were transported to a hospital.

FOX31 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back here for updates.