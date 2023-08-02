DENVER (KDVR) — An officer who was convicted of two misdemeanors for leaving a woman in a patrol car before it got hit by a train has been fired from the Fort Lupton Police Department.

On July 28, Officer Jordan Steinke was acquitted of the most serious charge she was facing, attempted reckless manslaughter, but was found guilty of two lesser counts. A Weld County judge issued the verdict that Steinke was found guilty of two misdemeanors, third-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

On Monday, the Fort Lupton Police Department confirmed that Steinke’s employment had been modified from unpaid administrative leave to terminated.

The Sept. 16, 2022, crash in Fort Lupton was captured by officers’ body cameras. Steinke had placed a 21-year-old woman accused of waving a gun at a fellow driver in the back of a different officer’s patrol car that was sitting on the tracks.

Moments later, a train crashed into the car while the woman was detained in the backseat. Yareni Rios-Gonzalez was injured in the crash. She suffered multiple injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, and is suing over the circumstances of the accident.

Steinke testified that she was unaware the patrol car was sitting on railroad tracks because they were flush with the road, it was dark and there wasn’t a lot of signage.

Prosecutors said Steinke walked across the railroad tracks five times during the nighttime traffic stop, including when she put Rios-Gonzalez inside the patrol vehicle.

Steinke will be sentenced on Sept. 15 at 3:30 p.m. She wanted to proceed to sentencing immediately, but the victim requested to attend the sentencing in person.