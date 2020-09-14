Police officer files ethics complaint against Denver City Councilwoman Cdebaca

The Colorado GOP is calling for Candi CdeBaca to resign after footage of her calling police officers “dogs.” (Credit: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver Police Officer filed an ethics complaint against Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca following an incident in August, according to documents obtained by FOX31 on Monday.

In the EEO Complaint, Officer Mallory Lutkin outlines an incident from Aug. 19, 2020.

“I responded to the area of 2900 Glenarm on a disturbance while District 2 officers were arresting an armed party and officers had been assaulted. Upon my arrival I was advised to hold a perimeter post to secure the scene as a large crowd was gathering. While on this line I had my body worn camera activated.” shared Officer Lutkin in the complaint.

Police were patrolling the area of 29th Street and Glenarm Place to connect people suffering from homelessness with resources.

During the sweep, police said two officers were hit and/or kicked while they detained a man who was in possession of a BB or air-soft gun. Those living in tents on the sidewalks said the police used excessive force.

CdeBaca — who wants previously submitted a proposal to replace the police department with a peace force — was at the scene.

“Police were not injured, and we have it all on video,” CdeBaca said.

The councilwoman would not provide that video to FOX31 and Channel 2.

DPD said the two officers who were assaulted suffered minor injuries. Those officers were checked out and cleared by paramedics on scene, according to police.

“The officers who were assaulted radioed for assistance and a large number of officers responded to the area to move the crowd back,” DPD spokesperson Doug Schepman wrote in an email to FOX31.

In the complaint filed on Sept. 4, Officer Lutkin said, “While standing on the line Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca arrived at the scene and demanded to speak with a supervisor. CdeBaca approached Officer Wallace Sam and I. CdeBaca pointed at Officer Sam (who is black) and stated, “You should be ashamed.” CdeBaca then pointed at me (I am white) and said “You, I would expect this from you.” CdeBaca went on to tell us to look up the laws pertaining to slavery. When CdeBaca made these statements toward me, I felt she was bringing in my race into the issue she had with officers being called to this area. The statements directed at me insinuated I am racist because I am white.”

FOX31 has requested the police body camera footage to provide a better understanding of the events.

Officer Lutkin went on to explain the situation in her words.

“CdeBaca, while still standing in front of me stated “They don’t [expletive] know they don’t know how to read.” CdeBaca told people standing around her while commenting on police “This is some coward[expletive][expletive] right here; they don’t know this shit they do what they’re told.” This was an attempt to ridicule police and further inflame an already tense situation. CdeBaca continued “They’re [expletive] guard dogs; they’re just animals, like pit bulls, they’re [expletive] guard dogs.” CdeBaca then made comments about Mayor Hancock. She stated, “The dumbass mayor sicking his dogs on his own [expletive] people.” shared officer Lutkin in her complaint.

Officer Lutkin said the EEO complaint would also be submitted to the Ethics Board.

FOX31 is reaching out to CdeBaca for comment.