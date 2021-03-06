Police: Missing Florida child may be in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — A child missing out of Florida might be in Colorado, according to police.

John Weldon, 9, was last seen in Mount Dora, Florida on March 3, according to that city’s police department.

He may be traveling with Daryl Weldon, 42.

Police did not elaborate on the relationship between the two or say if John is in danger.

John is 4 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 55 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

Daryl is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The two may be traveling in a silver 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander with a Florida license plate: IB14FR.

Police say they may be driving to Colorado or Wisconsin.

Anyone who sees the SUV, John or Daryl is asked to contact Mount Dora police at: 352-735-7136.