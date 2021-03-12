Police: Missing Denver woman found dead in Adams County; suspect arrested

DENVER (KDVR) — A missing Denver woman was found dead in a rural section of Adams County, police announced Friday afternoon.

According to the Denver Police Department, 24-year-old Jasmin Cigarroa had not been seen or heard from since Tuesday.

On Thursday, DPD investigators “obtained information” leading them to a rural area in Adams County, according to police. However, the search was suspended due to darkness.

On Friday morning, the search resumed near East 26th Avenue and Powhaton Road. Searchers found what are believed to be Cigarroa’s remains.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will officially identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

Jasmin’s brother sharing these photos with @KDVR @channel2kwgn. He said she was just a few months away from graduating with her masters in accounting from the University of Utah. He also said she loved her dog. 💔 pic.twitter.com/KV7XtIyvEN — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) March 13, 2021

On Friday afternoon, DPD arrested 23-year-old Jonathan Nuno Mijangos for investigation of first-degree murder. His mugshot has not yet been released.

“This appears to be a domestic-violence related homicide and the investigation is ongoing,” DPD said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867.