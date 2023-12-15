DENVER (KDVR) — A 37-year-old man is facing charges of driving under the influence in a crash that killed a mother and her teenage son near Broomfield High School on Tuesday.

Melissa Powell, 47, and her son, 16-year-old Riordan Powell, died in the crash on Main Street. Riordan was a student at nearby Broomfield High School and Boulder TEC.

Witnesses said driver was speeding at 100 mph

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX31, Jose Menjivar was driving a Toyota Tundra southbound on Main Street towards Miramonte Boulevard when witnesses noticed he was speeding at a high rate.

One witness told police that Menjivar was speeding at an estimated rate of 100 mph in a 40 mph zone. Other witnesses said Menjivar passed several cars that were also on southbound Main Street by passing through the double yellow line in the center median.

When Menjivar arrived at Miramonte Boulevard, he allegedly struck a 2016 Mazda CX-5, according to the affidavit. The Mazda was driven by Melissa. The impact of the crash caused the passenger side of the car to hit a tree.

According to the affidavit, Melissa was pronounced dead on scene and Riordan was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police searched Menjivar’s Toyota and found at least two empty beer cans on the front passenger floorboard. Police also found a beer can on the road near the crash site and one officer said he could smell an overwhelming odor of alcohol.

Menjivar was also taken to a local hospital following the crash. While at the hospital, officers with the Broomfield Police Department completed a search warrant for the felony blood draw of Menjivar, according to the affidavit.

According to the lab results, Menjivar’s blood alcohol content was 249 alcohol per 5 mg/dL. He was three times over the legal limit.

Suspect had license revoked at time of crash

According to the arrest affidavit, Menjivar is a habitual traffic offender. Files from the DMV confirmed Menjivar’s driving status was revoked from July 5, 2019, to July 4, 2024.

When Menjivar spoke to officers from the hospital, he allegedly told them he was unaware of the accident, according to the arrest affidavit.

Based on the affidavit, Menjivar is facing the following charges:

Two counts of vehicular homicide – reckless

Two counts of vehicular homicide – driving under the influence

Aggravated habitual offender driving when revoked.

Due to the facts, police said they found probable cause that Menjivar committed the crimes.