Police: Man uses ax to break open case, steals $9K worth of jewelry

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Broomfield Police are searching for a man who stole just under $9,000 worth of jewelry at a Macy’s on Thursday.

Police say the theft happened before noon on Thursday at the Flatirons Crossing Macy’s. Witnesses say they heard several loud “booms” and employees asking the man to stop.

“I didn’t know really what it was, and then it just continued like, ‘Boom, boom boom,'” said a witness who wanted to remain anonymous. “I thought it was a gunman.”

The suspect broke into a glass case, stole five expensive pieces of jewelry and left in a dark vehicle, according to police. No arrests have been made, and no injuries have been reported.

If you know anything about this incident, you can leave an anonymous tip with our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.