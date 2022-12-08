GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man allegedly told police he shot and killed his mother on Thursday afternoon in Greeley.

The 26-year-old man, Andrew Sweatt, was booked into the Weld County jail on first-degree murder, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Police responded to the 900 block of Fourth Avenue around 5:12 p.m. Thursday. When officers responded, “Sweatt stated he shot his mother,” police said in a news release.

Police took him into custody and found a 50-year-old woman unresponsive. She was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Her identity has not been released.

Police said the investigation is active and asked anyone with information to contact Detective Prill at 970-350-9532.